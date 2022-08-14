Carlos Ignacio Sagasta Sells 11,229 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carlos Ignacio Sagasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

