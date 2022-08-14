James Randolph Rowland Sells 16,994 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $200,019.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Randolph Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of CYXT opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CYXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.