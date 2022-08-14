Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

