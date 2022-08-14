Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.