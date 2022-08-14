Carlos Ignacio Sagasta Sells 19,304 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carlos Ignacio Sagasta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CYXT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.42.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,783 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CYXT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
