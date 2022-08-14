Swiss National Bank Purchases 43,500 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $34,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

