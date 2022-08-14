Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 5,831 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BE stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

