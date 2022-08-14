Commerce Bank Acquires 3,004 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

