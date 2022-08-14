AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

