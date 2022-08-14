Commerce Bank Sells 2,650 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

