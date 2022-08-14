SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $464.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

