Commerce Bank Sells 25,130 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFV opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

