Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $50.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

