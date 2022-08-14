Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in IDEX by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.27. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

