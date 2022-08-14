PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.