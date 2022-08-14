Commerce Bank Sells 1,203 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

