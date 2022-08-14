Commerce Bank Sells 195 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 241,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after buying an additional 255,498 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
