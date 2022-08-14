Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -201.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -789.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $42,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,244.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,792 shares of company stock valued at $259,877 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

