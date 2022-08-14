Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 1,901 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

