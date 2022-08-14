Mukul Kumar Sells 7,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $15,463.36.

On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $7,554.12.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PubMatic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

