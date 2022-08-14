LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

