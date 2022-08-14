Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,311 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

