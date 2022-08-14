Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 213,347 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Omnicell worth $38,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

