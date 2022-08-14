Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Life Storage worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.