Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Williams-Sonoma worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.0 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

