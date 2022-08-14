Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Alleghany worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $838.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $834.59 and its 200 day moving average is $792.09. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

