Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $19,816,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

