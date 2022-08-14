Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.27 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

