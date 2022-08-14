YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of YETI worth $41,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in YETI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in YETI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

