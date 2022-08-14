Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Provident Financial Services worth $40,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

