Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $41,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,066,000 after acquiring an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

