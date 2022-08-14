Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 48,950 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,579,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 430,500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 159.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 255,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $66,450,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

