West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.