Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,117 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,738 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 404,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

