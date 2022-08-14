DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of DigitalOcean worth $40,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $3,509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 316.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 53.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.