Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Dover worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

DOV stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

