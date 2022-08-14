Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,365 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of CDW worth $41,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

