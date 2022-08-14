Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,937,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 426,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

