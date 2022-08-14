Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $42,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

