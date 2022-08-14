The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 99,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $4,541,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

