Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.29 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

