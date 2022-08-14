Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $43,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

