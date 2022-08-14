Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,017 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $43,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

