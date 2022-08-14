Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,168 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $43,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

