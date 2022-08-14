Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.87 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Teleflex worth $44,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,986,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.