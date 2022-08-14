Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 115,188 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Middleby worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Middleby by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $156.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

