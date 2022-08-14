Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Leidos worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $220,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

Leidos Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.