Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

