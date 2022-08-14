Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Teradyne worth $46,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

