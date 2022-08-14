Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Energizer worth $47,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 252.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $18,923,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $5,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

